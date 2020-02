INDIANAPOLIS — A mistrial was declared Tuesday in the Indianapolis trial of 38-year-old Karl Woodall. A hearing will be held Wednesday to set a new trial date.

According to a spokesman for the Marion County Prosecutor, an issue with a juror prompted the mistrial.

Woodall was on trial for the March 6, 2017 murder of James Sapp, an Indianapolis man who was found shot to death inside an east side apartment.

