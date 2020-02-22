Teenager will be charged as adult in murder of brother and sister

INDIANAPOLIS — A 15-year-old boy who was arrested shortly after the murders of a brother and sister last year in Indianapolis will be tried as an adult.

Following a series of hearings, Lometreus Sanders’ case has been moved from juvenile to adult court, according to the Marion County Prosecutors office.

16-year-old Nicholas and 15-year-old Ashlynn Nelson were students at Lawrence North High School. They were shot to death last August at their northeast side apartment near North Post Road and East 42nd Street.

