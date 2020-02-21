McDonald’s Releases Six Quarter Pounder Scented Candles

There’s a new way to enjoy a McDonald’s quarter pounder without even taking a bite. The Golden Arches is out with a candle set that smell like, what else – a quarter pounder. But to get a whiff of the entire burger, you’d have to light all six candles. That’s because each one smells like a different ingredient — either the bun, ketchup, pickle, cheese, onion or beef. The set will soon be sold through the quarter pound fan club.

Can you imagine walking into somebody’s house and it’s smelling like a Quarter Pounder with cheese? What else is going to be the ‘scent of the moment?’

(Source-CNN)

