Study Shows Americans Concerned Over Made-Up News On Election

Most Americans are worried about the potential impact of “made-up news” on the 2020 presidential election.  That’s the result of a new study by the Pew Research Center.  The survey shows 48 percent are very concerned while 34 percent are somewhat concerned.  It finds the concern is highest among those who follow political news most closely.  Only one-third of those who don’t follow election coverage closely have big concerns about made-up news.

Click here to see more of this story—-https://thehill.com/homenews/media/483726-more-than-80-percent-of-americans-concerned-about-the-impact-of-made-up-news

