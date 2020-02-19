Woman dies after shooting, multi-vehicle crash on Indy’s NW side

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is dead after a shooting and a multi-vehicle crash on Indianapolis’ north side Tuesday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the scene near Lafayette Road and 30th Street before 10 a.m. after an officer in the area heard multiple shots fired and then a large crash.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a crash involving four vehicles and a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

Another man involved in the crash was also taken to the hospital in serious condition. No identities have been released at this time.

