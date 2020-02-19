‘Saved By The Bell’ Star Felt Slighted When Not Asked To Participate In Reboot

Well, it looks like Lisa Turtle is coming out of her shell. Actress Lark Voorhies is saying she was hurt when producers didn’t reach out to her for the revival of “Saved By The Bell.” Voorhies, who played the teenage fashionista on the show, said in an interview with Doctor Mehmet Oz that she was not asked to participate. “I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be a part of the ‘Saved By the Bell’ reunion, as well as other cast members’ events,” Voorhies said. The segment is set to air Wednesday.

(Source-TheWrap)

