Kobe Bryant Mamba Charity Renamed To Include Gianna

Kobe Bryant’s charity is being renamed to honor his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. His widow says there’s no number 24 without number two. That’s a reference to their basketball jersey numbers. Vanessa Bryant revealed the updated logo for “Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation” on Instagram. She wrote “Our mission remains the same – and stronger than ever – to provide opportunities to young people through sports.” She also thanked everyone for donating in the weeks since Kobe, Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: