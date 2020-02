Janet Jackson has been every where these past couple days and she couldn’t stop without stopping by ‘The View’

Janet Jackson recently announced that she will be going back on tour and dropping an album.

Last time Jackson was on tour Whoopi Goldberg had plans to attend but couldn’t make the show because her serve case of pneumonia.

Janet surprised her by popping up on the show and giving her tickets

Source: theview.com

