Rihanna Wants To Be Treated Normal

Looks like being famous can take a toll on a few celebrities including Rihanna

Rihanna recently hosted her pop up shop for New York Fashion Week for her brand Fenty.

She stopped to talk with Elle Magazine to talk about wanting to be treated normal sometimes

Just a little bit is all I need. Like, let me go to the grocery store once. You know? Those things you minimize in your ordinary life, you don’t realize how much they mean to you when you don’t have that freedom to do that, or the flexibility to do it, in peace. And it’s difficult, you know? It’s a double-edged sword. Because I enjoy what I do, but yeah, fame makes a lot of things easier, but it does make life more difficult.

Source: elle.com

