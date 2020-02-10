Fatal drug overdoses decreasing in Hendricks County, according to health department report

A new report recently released from health officials in Hendricks County shows the number of people dying from drug overdoses is decreasing.

Opioids still contribute to more deaths than any other substance in Hendricks County, according to the report released by Hendricks County Health Department on Wednesday.

In 2018 and 2019, the number of fatal drug overdoses decreased after increasing in 2016 and 2017, according to data from the Indiana State Department of Health.

