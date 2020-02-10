Pastors preach peace in Sunday services amid violent start to year

Preaching peace took on a new meaning Sunday just days after a quadruple homicide on the northeast side.

The pews were packed at Barnes United Methodist Church. People went to church to worship and also to brainstorm how to stop the steady stream of violence in the city.

The Rev. Charles Harrison, who serves as senior pastor at Barnes United and board president the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition, was one of around 50 pastors addressing their congregations Sunday about the violence in the city.

A quadruple homicide Wednesday was the latest active of violence to shock the city. All the victims were between the ages of 19-21.

