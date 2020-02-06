White House travel ban impacting some Hoosiers

People from Burma (Myanmar), who now call Central Indiana home, are feeling the impacts of The House’s recent travel ban.

They are getting ready to help their community celebrate Myanmar Union Day, marking 73 years since the southeast Asian country became free of British rule. While they plan to celebrate this culturally significant holiday, the recent addition of Myanmar to The White House’s Travel Ban will be hanging over them.

