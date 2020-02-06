Indy
HomeIndy

White House travel ban impacting some Hoosiers

United commercial airliner cabin man woman overhead luggage bin suitcases

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

People from Burma (Myanmar), who now call Central Indiana home, are feeling the impacts of The House’s recent travel ban.

They are getting ready to help their community celebrate Myanmar Union Day, marking 73 years since the southeast Asian country became free of British rule. While they plan to celebrate this culturally significant holiday, the recent addition of Myanmar to The White House’s Travel Ban will be hanging over them.

READ MORE HERE: https://www.theindychannel.com/news/working-for-you/white-house-travel-ban-impacting-some-hoosiers

HOOSIERS AFFECTED BY TRAVEL BAN , Indianapolis , INDY News , RTV6 News , WHITE HOUSE TRAVEL BAN

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close