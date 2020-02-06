Four people shot, killed on Indianapolis’ northeast side

Police say four people were shot and killed Wednesday night on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 10:30 p.m. to the 4100 block of Shady Oak Drive, near East 42nd Street and Mitthoeffer Road, IMPD Sgt. Grace Sibley said in an email.

When officers arrived, they found three men and one woman who appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds, Sibley said. They were all killed.

The identities of the victims or any possible suspects have not been released.

Additional details surrounding the incident have not been released.

