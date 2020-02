Get ready for Wendy’s to include breakfast on its menu, everywhere. About 300 locations already offer it, but as of March 3rd it’ll be served nationwide. The fast food chain tweeted the news while roasting McDonald’s. It wrote “Yeah, we wouldn’t wake up for your breakfast either.” Some of the items include the Breakfast Baconator, a Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit and Frosty-ccino.

(Source-Yahoo Finance)

