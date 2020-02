We all know 50 cent does not play about his coin.

And with his on going case with Tearria Mari from Love and Hip Hop Hollywood ; 50 is only getting rewarded more and more money.

Teairra Mari originally accused 50 cent of posting a nude picture of her on his Instagram.

Well she did not win the case and now since she still hasn’t paid him his money courts added another 5k.

Source: theblast.com

