Russell Simmons Sexual Assault Documentary Picked Up By HBO

A documentary about Russell Simmons’ alleged sexual assault and harassment of multiple women is headed to HBO Max. The streaming service announced yesterday that it has picked up “On The Record” after Oprah Winfrey and Apple TV Plus stepped away from the project. According to reports, the documentary follows former Def Jam executive Drew Dixon, along with four other women, who have accused Simmons of sexual assault and misconduct. “On The Record” is scheduled to drop when HBO Max launches in May.

(Source-MadameNoire)

