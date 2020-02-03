Super Chiefs! KC Rallies Past 49ers To Win Super Bowl

The Chiefs scored three unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter to rally past the 49ers 31-20 at Super Bowl 54 in Miami. Patrick Mahomes threw the go-ahead touchdown to Damien Williams with 2:44 left to put KC up for good. Williams capped the win with a 38-yard TD run with 1:12 to go. Mahomes passed for 286 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, and also scored on the ground to take MVP honors. Williams had 133 yards of total offense and two scores as the Chiefs won the second Super Bowl in franchise history and first in 50 years.

(Source-ESPN)

