The Hall of Fame class of 2020

The next time you see Edgerrin James, you can say, “Hall Of Fame Running Back Edgerrin James.” The Edge, along with the Steelers Troy Polamalu, Steve Atwater, Isaac Bruce and Steve Hutchinson are the 2020 Class of The NFL Hall Of Fame. Among the players who were considered but did not make the cut were safeties LeRoy Butler and John Lynch -now the GM of the 49ers – and tackle Tony Boselli, who would have been the first Jaguars player to make the Hall of Fame.

So, who’s gettin their tickets to go to Canton in August?

(Source–NFL.Com)

