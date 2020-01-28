Friends Star Wants More Diverse Cast For Reboot

David Schwimmer is addressing the claims that his hit TV show was sexist and racist. In a recent interview with the Guardian, the actor said he was aware of the lack of diversity on the show and says he pushed for his character Ross to date a woman of color. When asked if he thought there would be a reboot, he says he doesn’t think so but that he likes the idea of “all-black Friends or an all-Asian Friends.” Schwimmer says at the time of the show, which was aired in the mid-90s, he was “really attuned to social issues and issues of equality.”

