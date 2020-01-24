Tinder To Implement New Safety Features

Tinder is adding new safety features. The dating-app announced a new panic button and safety check-in to ensure users felt more comfortable when meeting someone from online. The opt-in features will allow users to share details of the meet-up and the app will track location in real time. If the alarm is set off, the users will get a text and code and if there’s no response, they’ll receive a phone call. If no one answers the call, the app will notify authorities and share the location information with investigators. CEO Mandy Ginsburg says one should run a dating business as if they are a mom. The new features come after a man in England was convicted in November of killing his Tinder date.

(Source-CNN)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: