America’s Large Cities Are More Diverse Today Than A Decade Ago

American cities are becoming more racially and ethnically diverse. U.S. News and World Report did an analysis looking at recent population estimates compared to Census data from 2010. It found that 70-percent of the nation’s biggest cities are more diverse. The three most diverse cities in the country are in California, with Stockton, Oakland and Sacramento taking the top spots. Many cities that were not very diverse in 2010 had the biggest gains. Colorado Springs was 83 percent white a decade ago, but there’s a nearly 49 percent chance two people chosen at random there today would be of different race or ethnicity.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: