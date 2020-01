Wendy Williams is now a free woman after filing for divorce from her ex-husband Kevin Hunter Sr.

The two will split the profit off selling their New Jersey home.

Williams is going to keep the house that her mother currently lives while Kevin will be able to sell a home that he owns and keep all the money he makes off the sell.

Wendy is paying Kevin a lump sum plus a severance package. Amounts are unknown.

Kevin will keep the Ferrari and the Rolls Royce.

Source : tmz.com

