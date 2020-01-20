Woman dead, 3 arrested following crash in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY — A 19-year-old woman died in a crash early Sunday morning in Madison County.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said three people are in custody and another is on the run after a crash that killed Sophie Darlene Robbins, of Dunkirk, around 4:30 a.m. Sunday on County Road 200 just east of State Road 67.

Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said in an email that Robbins was driving a white SUV that was either following or being followed by a red four-door passenger car with the four suspects.

