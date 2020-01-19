Booker Unsure About Endorsement Before Iowa Caucuses

A candidate who just dropped out of the race for president isn’t sure if he’s going to endorse one of his former competitors before the Iowa Caucuses. Democratic Senator Cory Booker appeared on ABC’s This Week and said he will give a lot of thought to the question of who he should support. The New Jersey senator explained the next president must be a healer. Booker added that he was back in Iowa to thank his supporters.

What do you think Cory is going to do and do you agree with his take about the next president must be a healer?

