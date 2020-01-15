Feds investigate handling of sexual harassment allegations at North West Hendricks schools

LIZTON — The federal government has launched an investigation into whether the North West Hendricks School Corporation properly handles allegations of sexual harassment.

The United States Department of Education Office for Civil Rights opened the Title IX investigation on December 4, according to the agency’s website, for “sexual harassment” and “retaliation” within the school district.

Title IX is the 1972 federal civil rights law that bans sexual discrimination in education, best known for breaking down barriers for women in sports.

Click here to read the full story on the RTV6 website.

