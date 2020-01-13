IMPD investigating fatal shooting on northwest side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a fatal shooting early Sunday morning on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were responded to a call for help around 3:30 a.m. to the 5900 block of Bastille Lane in the Lafayette Villas community, near Lafayette Road, IMPD Officer Aaron Hamer said in an email.

When they arrived, they found a man who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound, Hamer said. They later died.

The identities of the man or any possible suspects have not been released.

Click here to read the full story on the RTV6 website.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: