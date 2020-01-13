Indy
IMPD investigating fatal shooting on northwest side of Indianapolis

Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a fatal shooting early Sunday morning on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were responded to a call for help around 3:30 a.m. to the 5900 block of Bastille Lane in the Lafayette Villas community, near Lafayette Road, IMPD Officer Aaron Hamer said in an email.

When they arrived, they found a man who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound, Hamer said. They later died.

The identities of the man or any possible suspects have not been released.

