Mental health advocates offering free suicide awareness training

INDIANAPOLIS — As the number of Americans attempting to take their own lives continues to climb, mental health advocates are teaching people live saving measures.

“QPR stands for Question, Persuade, Refer,” David Berman, of Mental Health America of Indiana, said. “CPR is deigned to keep someone alive, until professionals get there. QPR is very similar. The intent is to keep people alive when they are thinking about suicide until they can get professional help.”

QPR works to teach people the warning signs of someone who is having suicidal thoughts and how to respond.

