JLo’s Production Company Being Sued For $40 Million

According to TMZ, the real life strip club character that the movie was based off of wants to sue JLo and her production crew for $40 million dollars.

Samantha Barbash who is a stripper at the club says that, “ They used my story line without my permission.

In a statement she also says that she was approach by production and he declined it but they still made the movie anyway. She says that in the movie her character was using substances in the home were her kids sleep and that she took offense to those scenes

JLo and crew have yet to respond.

Source: eonline.com

