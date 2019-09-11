Jennifer Lopez Turned To Cardi B For Pole Dancing Motivation

Cardi B warned her Hustlers co-star Jennifer Lopez how tough pole dancing was when the film’s star went to her for advice.

Dancer J.Lo admits she thought it would be quite easy to pick up a few moves, but she was left black and blue during lessons and feared she’d never master the stripper pole, so she turned to Cardi, a former exotic dancer, for a little motivation.

“When I spoke to Cardi B about being in the movie, I told her, ‘I’m learning how to do the pole; it’s really hard…,’” Lopez tells Good Morning America. “I thought it would be like, ‘Oh, I’m gonna learn how to pole dance!’ And then I started doing it, and I was like, ‘This is crazy!’

“She was like, ‘I know. I’m really good at it… but it took me years to master it’. And I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’ve got six weeks!’”

