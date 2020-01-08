Lizzo Announces Twitter Hiatus, Blaming Internet ‘Trolls’

Lizzo is taking a breather from Twitter. The Grammy-nominated singer and rapper announced late Sunday that she’s taking a break from the social media platform, citing “too many trolls.” The hiatus comes after Lizzo was blasted last month for twerking at a Los Angeles Lakers’ game while wearing a cut-out, thong-revealing dress. Some on Twitter criticized the outfit as “ugly,” while others argued that the look was “indecent” for family-friendly events like basketball games. It’s unclear how long Lizzo’s hiatus will last.

(Source–The Root)

