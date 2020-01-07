Historic high: Butler basketball No. 6 in polls

INDIANAPOLIS — Butler’s basketball team is in rarefied territory. The Bulldog men are ranked No. 6 in both major college basketball polls released Monday.

In the AP poll, It’s the highest ranking in the long history of Butler’s basketball program. In the coaches ranking, Butler was number-two at the end of the 2010 and 2011 seasons when it was the national runner-up.

In the Associated Press poll, Butler jumped from No. 11 last week to No. 6. In the coaches poll, the Bulldogs climbed from No. 10 to No. 6.

Click here to read the full story on the RTV6 website.

