Historic high: Butler basketball No. 6 in polls

INDIANAPOLIS — Butler’s basketball team is in rarefied territory. The Bulldog men are ranked No. 6 in both major college basketball polls released Monday.

In the AP poll, It’s the highest ranking in the long history of Butler’s basketball program. In the coaches ranking, Butler was number-two at the end of the 2010 and 2011 seasons when it was the national runner-up.

In the Associated Press poll, Butler jumped from No. 11 last week to No. 6. In the coaches poll, the Bulldogs climbed from No. 10 to No. 6.

