Want Exclusives First? Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

If you didn’t know, we switched music formats so goodbye to today’s hip hop and hello R&B old school. While many are excited for the change, fan favorite, Black Tony? Not so much…

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Black Tony wants to know why Rickey is afraid to play Gucci Mane! Press play up top to hear the exchange.

SEE ALSO: Black Tony Takes Lucky Baltimore Listener on $250 Shopping Spree

SEE ALSO: Black Tony Becomes A Driver [VIDEO]

Black Tony Calls In To Request Gucci Mane [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: