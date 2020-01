Want Exclusives First? Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Rickey Smiley’s moved on over to the R&B stations! In today’s debut of the new format of the show, Cathy Hughes called in to congratulate the team!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Cathy Hughes Welcomes Rickey Smiley Morning Show to Urban AC Radio was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: