Georgia Congressman John Lewis is feeling the love after announcing he’s battling pancreatic cancer. Former President Obama said he knows Lewis has an “incomparable will to fight.” Former President Bill Clinton echoed that sentiment, saying if anyone has the courage and strength to fight the disease, it’s John Lewis. The 79-year-old civil rights icon announced he was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer Sunday.

(Source-ABCNews)

