Man searching for answers after his missing dog was found dead in an alley

An Indianapolis man is searching for answers after he found his dog dead in an alley, one day after it went missing.

Randy Campbell says he realized his dog, Keba, was missing on Friday.

“I searched for him from 8 p.m. that night until 2 o’clock in the morning,” Campbell said.

He checked animal shelters and kept looking later in the day on Saturday, but still couldn’t find Keba. He also posted about it on Facebook and thousands of people shared his post.

On Saturday, he got a call from a man saying Keba was in an alley. Campbell’s girlfriend went to the wrong alley at first and the man, who didn’t identify himself, was watching.

