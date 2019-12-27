Forbes Ranks Floyd Mayweather Top Earning Athlete Of The Decade

Forbes magazine says boxing champ Floyd Mayweather is the top-earning athlete of the decade. With 2019 coming to an end, Forbes has come out with its list of the highest paid athletes of the decade. Mayweather earned a whopping 915-million dollars in the past ten years, putting him at number one. Coming in second is international soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, who earned over 800-million dollars from his many endorsements. Soccer star Lionel Messi is close behind with 750-million dollars in earnings. In fourth place on the Forbes list is NBA star LeBron James, who raked in 680-million dollars. Rounding out the top five is tennis champ Roger Federer, who made 640-million dollars.

