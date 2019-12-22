Trump Calls Impeachment Delay Unfair

President Trump is calling the House impeachment delay “unfair.” Speaking in Florida Saturday night, he also criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for holding off on sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate. Trump told a group of young conservatives that it’s “so unfair,” and argued that Pelosi adopted the strategy because she has “no case.” The Democratic-controlled House voted last week to impeach Trump, and the articles of impeachment now go to the Republican-controlled Senate for a trial.

What are your thoughts on why Pelosi is holding off sending the articles of impeachment?

