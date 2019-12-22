More Americans To Travel Over Holidays

More Americans will be traveling this holiday season through January 1st. According to Triple-A, nearly 116-million are expected to travel, the most in nearly 20 years. That’s an increase of almost four-percent over last year. Triple-A expects 104 million of those holiday travelers will drive to their destinations. Just under seven million Americans are expected to fly, the most since 2003, while around three-point-eight-million are expected to travel by train or bus.

Triple-A expects most motorists will see gas prices drop before the beginning of the year. But drivers will likely see prices to be slightly more expensive than last December’s national gas price average of two-dollars-37-cents. Travelers heading to the airport can expect today and tomorrow to be busy at the airport. Christmas Eve is anticipated to have the fewest crowds of the holiday week.

