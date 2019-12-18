Indy
Three new coffee shops open in Indianapolis at the end of 2019

INDIANAPOLIS — Three new coffee shops have entered the Indianapolis cafe scene in just a little over two months.

Each has a focus of locality — ‘Foundation Coffee Company’ works to feed food-insecure students in Indianapolis Public Schools, ‘Bovaconti’ celebrates Fountain Square’s history, and SoBro’s ‘Prufrock’ allows parents to enjoy a cup of coffee while their kid plays in close vicinity.

Justin Jones, owner of Georgia Street Grind in Downtown Indianapolis, opened his second coffee shop in Fountain Square in early October.

