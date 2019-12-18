Nick Cannon Challenges 50 Cent To Rap Battle

Nick Cannon is ready to battle it out with 50 Cent. Cannon took to his Instagram account on Monday to invite the G-Unit rapper to Wild ‘N Out for a good old-fashioned war of words. Nick’s challenge came in response to a 50’s Instagram post in which the Queens native suggests that Nick is waiting for people to like his two Eminem diss songs. The new feud comes after Cannon unleashed back-to-back diss songs at Eminem earlier this month after Em dissed both Nick and Mariah Carey in his verse on Fat Joe and Dre’s new album, Family Ties.

What do you think will happen if 50 Cent took that challenge? Would you want to see that happen or just wait for Eminem to come back with his response?

