Indianapolis shelter helps those in need as temperatures drop

INDIANAPOLIS — As the temperatures continue to drop, a woman who works with young folks in need is asking people to give a little to those less fortunate.

Stopover, Inc. Program Director Courtney Modisette, says they are always accepting things like coats, shoes, socks, hats, and gloves.

“This time of year when we have days and nights like this, our phone blows up,” Modisette said.

Modisette says this weather is tough on everyone, but even tougher on those who are already having a hard time.

“It may be difficult for somebody to walk out to their car because it’s so cold and there’s ice on it,” Modisette said. “But my kids are walking down to the bus stop, outside waiting in the cold.”

Modisette says what worries her a lot is when young people are forced to go into survival mode. She says a lot of them will do whatever they need to do to make sure they have a warm place to sleep at night, even putting themselves in dangerous situations unknowingly.

