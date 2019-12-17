Colts eliminated from playoff contention as Drew Brees sets touchdown record

NEW ORLEANS — On a record-setting night for Saints quarterback Drew Brees, the Colts turned in their worst performance of the season, a 34-7 loss that eliminates Indianapolis from playoff contention.

It was Drew Brees Night in New Orleans, as the Purdue grad moved past former Colt and Bronco quarterback Peyton Manning for most career NFL touchdown passes.

Brees set the record in the third quarter when he hit Josh Hill with a five yard pass. It was number 540 for Brees who added another in the fourth quarter for good measure. Manning retired with 539 and the Patriot’s Tom Brady currently has 538.

Click here to read the full story on the RTV6 website.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: