Angela Bassett Raises Awareness For Heart Health

Angela Bassett is raising awareness for heart health. The actress has partnered with the American Heart Association and the American Diabetes Association for the Know Diabetes by Heart initiative. It aims to educate people with type 2 diabetes of their increased risk of heart disease and stroke. Her mother died about five years ago due to complications from type 2 diabetes and heart disease, so Bassett says the partnership with the initiative “just made sense.” She added that it’s a way to honor her mother and empower others to use tools to help their health.

