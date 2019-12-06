R. Kelly Accused Of Bribing Public Official Before Marrying 15-Year-Old Aaliyah

R . Kelly is being accused of bribing a public official the day before marrying Aaliyah. Federal prosecutors added more charges Thursday. Court documents say the singer allegedly bribed an official on August, 31, 1994, one day before he wed Aaliyah, who was only 15-years-old at the time. Her family found out and their marriage was annulled. The Chicago Sun-Times say Aaliyah was paid one-hundred dollars in exchange for promising to never pursue legal action for emotional distress caused by business or her personal relationship with R. Kelly.

(Source-NBCNews.com)

