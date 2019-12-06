Migos Receives Own Menu Items At Popeyes

Migos have been all over the charts in recent years and now they are going to appear on a new list: a Popeyes menu. The Atlanta trio teamed up with Uber Eats and Popeyes to introduce a Migos menu featuring items from the popular fast-food chain. Customers will have a choice of four meals to choose from: The Tour Rider, The Quavo, The Takeoff and The Offset. The Popeyes x Migos Menu is available exclusively on Uber Eats nationwide from December 6th through January 2nd. Interestingly, this partnership comes after Migos member Quavo’s attempted to capitalize on the initial Popeyes chicken sandwich wave back in August.

(Source–The Hollywood Reporter)

