Jay-Z Releases Albums On Spotify

Jay-Z’s catalog is finally back on Spotify. In honor of his 50th birthday, Hov decided to restore his albums back to Spotify’s library. Users can now stream the majority of his discography from ‘Reasonable Doubt’ to his latest album ‘4:44.’ Spotify may have gotten his iconic projects back but there are still some that aren’t available like ‘The S. Carter Collection’ and his joint album with R. Kelly ‘Unfinished Business.’ There’s no word on how long Hov’s catalog will be available on Spotify so fans should stream his classics while they can.

(Source-Billboard)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: