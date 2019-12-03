Former DCS caseworker faces criminal charges for child neglect

ANDERSON — “I just don’t know what it’s going to take for the Division of Child Services to start protecting children in this community.”

Those strong words Monday from Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings, after announcing that a former caseworker with the Indiana Department of Child Services faces criminal charges in Anderson for the neglect of a child under his supervision.

A Madison County Grand Jury indicted 26-year-old Spencer Day Osborn on four felony charges — two counts of Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, and two counts of Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Bodily Injury.

Click here to read the full story on the RTV6 website.

