Titans Take Down Colts

Well, this one hurt…

Tye Smith returned a blocked field goal 63 yards for a fourth quarter touchdown to break a tie as the Titans beat the Colts 31-17 in Indianapolis. Derrick Henry ran for 149 yards on 26 totes, including a 13-yard TD run on fourth down. Ryan Tannehill threw for 182 yards and two touchdowns as Tennessee improved to 5-and-1 since he replaced Marcus Mariota as the starting QB. Jacoby Brissett threw for 319 yards, one touchdown and two picks for Indy, which lost for the fourth time in five games. Adam Vinatieri missed three field goals in defeat, bringing his total to 14 missed kicks, including six extra-points, for the season. Colts look to rebound next week at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who knocked off Jacksonville, 28-11. Kickoff is at 1:00pm

