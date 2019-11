More people are being impacted by the E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce grown in California. The CDC reports a total of 67 people in 19 states have been infected by the strain. The agency notes 39 hospitalizations have been reported but no deaths. Half a dozen people have developed a type of kidney failure. The CDC sent out a warning last week to avoid the romaine lettuce from the Salinas region.

