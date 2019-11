Well it looks like The Wu-Tang Clan will be getting their own theme park in South Korea.

Wu Tang’s management team Jimmy Kang is working on making a deal to make the theme park become real.

No word just yet on if the deal has been sealed but if the deal does go through then The Wu- Tang Clan will be the first rappers to have an amusement park made in their honor.

Source: Complex.com

